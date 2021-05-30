BMO Capital Markets Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.25.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.92. The company has a market cap of C$36.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.92. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

