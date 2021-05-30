BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

