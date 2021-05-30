BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $335.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $181.31 and a 1 year high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

