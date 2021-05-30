BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 288.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

