BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Avnet worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $443,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

