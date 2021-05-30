BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 11,712 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

