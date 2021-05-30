BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 54,718 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Avnet worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

