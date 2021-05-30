BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.