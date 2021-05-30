BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 288.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,906 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

