BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,477 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Qualys worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Qualys by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

