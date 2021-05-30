BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $114,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $53,523,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

