Boston Partners Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

