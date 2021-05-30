Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Boston Partners grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Argan were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Argan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Argan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Argan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Argan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $774.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

