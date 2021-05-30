Boston Partners Invests $2.59 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 248,325 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SM Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.