Boston Partners Purchases 3,190 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.68% of Vectrus worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

