Boston Partners Sells 126,720 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,720 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.10 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

