Boston Partners Takes $2.80 Million Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 292,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $3,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $5,549,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

