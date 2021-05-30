Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.53.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
