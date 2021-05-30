Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

