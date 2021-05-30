Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Director Sells $167,200.00 in Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $15.33 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

