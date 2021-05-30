Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $210.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.53 million and the highest is $210.60 million. BOX posted sales of $192.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $843.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.10 million to $845.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $926.44 million, with estimates ranging from $905.02 million to $947.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BOX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 8.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

