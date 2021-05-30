British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

British Land stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get British Land alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135 over the last ninety days.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.