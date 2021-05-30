Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.83).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BVIC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 912.50 ($11.92). The stock had a trading volume of 265,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,478. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 833.09. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders purchased a total of 46 shares of company stock worth $40,816 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

