Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $575.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $281.91 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

