Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.56 million and the highest is $21.28 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $121.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $159.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

