Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

