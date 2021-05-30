Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.68. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,833.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of PATK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. 89,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,491 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,933. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

