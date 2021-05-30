Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,834. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $51,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.