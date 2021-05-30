Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,053,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,153,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.