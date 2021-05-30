Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

