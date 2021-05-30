Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of GP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 81,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,515. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million and a PE ratio of -71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.