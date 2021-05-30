Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $492.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $493.09 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,435. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 128,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

