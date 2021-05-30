Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $25.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $251.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $2,208,550 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

