Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million

Analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $384.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.42 million and the highest is $502.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SM remained flat at $$19.90 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

