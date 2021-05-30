Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $623.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.30 million and the highest is $626.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $560.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.