Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 177,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,948. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

