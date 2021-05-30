Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Price Target at $43.18

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 251,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.