Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,724.44

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,724.44 ($22.53).

A number of analysts have commented on BRBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,136 ($27.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

