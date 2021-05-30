Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $154.38

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

