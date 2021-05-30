Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price at $83.83

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $140,379,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

