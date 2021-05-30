Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $23.00

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OOMA stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.53 million, a P/E ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

