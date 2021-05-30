Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Raised to C$10.67

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price objective upped by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock opened at C$9.51 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$7.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.91.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.