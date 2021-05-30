Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

BTAQ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 59,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,281. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

