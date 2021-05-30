Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

BURL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

