Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.
BURL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.