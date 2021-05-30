Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.95 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and $135,500.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

