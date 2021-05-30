CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

