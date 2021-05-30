Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $56.91. 4,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

Specifically, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,150,405. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

