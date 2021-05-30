Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,290 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

