Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $323.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

