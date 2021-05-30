Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $141.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59.

