Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

